Ruby Cartwright
Born: April 14, 1923
Died: January 19, 2020
Ruby Cartwright, 96 of Hoffman Estates and Woodstock, IL went home on January 19, 2020. She was born a twin on April 14, 1923 in Spiketon, WA and she and her sister could fit in their Papa's hands.
She met the love of her life, Ed and married on April 10, 1948. Ed's job transferred the family from Renton, WA to Hoffman Estates in 1960. In 1969, her life took her on a new journey after unexpectantly losing Ed and being left as the head of her family with their children. Her strength and determination to keep their children her priority was one of her greatest achievements.
Her home was a welcoming place for many and there was always room at her dinner table or cherishing her time outside in the warmth of the sun which continued on to include her home at Hearthstone Manor with her many special friends.
Ruby is survived by her children, Sharon (Henry "Chip") Schneider, Cindy (Roger) Friend, Casey (JoAnne) Cartwright; 6 grandchildren, Gregory Schneider, Traci (John) Dewey, Christine (Dan) Benner, Kevin Cartwright, Scott (Bridget) Friend, Julie (Larry) Thornton; 6 great-grandchildren, Victoria & Olivia Dewey, Michael Schneider, Dylan & Chloe Friend, Zachary Thornton; her nieces and nephews and her many friends. She was much loved by all who knew her and was generous with her love in return.
Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed; a daughter, Debbie; her parents, Dominic and Lia Caniparoli; her twin sister, Rosie and a brother, Angelo.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock on January 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment will be in the St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all at Hearthstone Manor for the love and kindness that was shown our Mother during her time there and to her special Hearthstone friends and staff who have touched her life, especially "HER" Maggie and Taz.
Ruby requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 24, 2020