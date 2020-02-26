|
Russell L. Freeman, Sr.
Born: January 8, 1936; in Woodstock, IL
Died: February 24, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Russell L. Freeman, Sr. of Woodstock passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at Hearthstone Manor Nursing Home in Woodstock.
He was born in Woodstock on January 8, 1936 to Paul and Ella (Dahlke) Freeman. He married Donna Willoughby on February 2, 1952.
Mr. Freeman was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock. He worked for Peet Frate Line in Woodstock for 30 years. He also worked as the groundskeeper at the McHenry County Fair Grounds for seven years. He was an active member of the Woodstock for many years. He enjoyed camping and woodworking. He was loved very much and will be missed. The family would like to thank his care givers Nadyia, Mandy and Jen.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Donna Freeman; a daughter, Denise (Karl) Klabunde; six grandchildren, Jamie (Damaris) Bukowski, Mike (Jen) Freeman, Phillip (Jody) Bukowski, Erin (Jake) Bice, Elyse (Kyle) Bartels and Troy (Shannon) Klabunde; nine great grandchildren, Lynn, Zachary, Jeremy, Derek, Luke, Madelyn, Kyle, Olivia and Jack; a sister, Beverly Townsend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Scott Freeman, Russell Freeman Jr., Sherry Bukowski; a son in law, Frank Bukowski; and a brother, Harold Freeman.
The visitation will be at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road in Woodstock on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or JourneyCare Hospice or the Woodstock would be appreciated.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 26, 2020