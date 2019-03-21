Russell Regan Pirovano



Born: January 5, 1937



Died: March 18, 2019



Russell Regan Pirovano, 82, currently of Cary, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Evanston, IL on January 5, 1937 to Russell H. and Jane (nee Regan) Pirovano.



Russell's family meant the world to him. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 wonderful years, Mary Jane (nee McVittie); his children, Thomas (Ina), Anne Marie Elementi, John (Patty), Margaret Rose (Robert DePalma) Pirovano, and Mary Francesca (Rudi) Steenbakkers; his grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, and Natalie Pirovano, Ray Elementi, Alexis and Christopher Pirovano, Megan and Jason Goettsche; and his siblings, Lorraine (Jim) Rich, Lawrence (Dorothy), Richard (Rowena), Jayne (Frank) Eichsteadt, and John (Barb). He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Joan (Ken) Stasiak whom he cherished dearly; his in-laws, William (Sandra) McVittie, Thomas (Judy) McVittie, James (Frances) McVittie; along with many nieces and nephews.



Russell was a graduate of Loyola Academy and Loyola University. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. He proudly served his country in the Army, stationed in Italy. During his retirement years, Russell found joy in teaching.



Trying to come up with the right words that truly encapsulate Russell's life, we are safe to say he would be most proud to look back and know with all his heart that he loved well and, in turn, was truly well loved.



A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Mass will take place Monday, March 25, at 10:00 am at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St., Cary.



Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019