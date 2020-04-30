Ruth A. Krause It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth A. Krause, 75, of Belvidere, IL announces her passing on Monday, April 27, 2020. Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Herman Krause, 2 children Amanda (Thomas) Pigott of Belvidere, IL and Kevin (Kendra) Krause of Southlake, TX, 2 grandchildren, Gianna and Isabelle, brother Donald (Mary) Argall, plus many brother and sister in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was born to the late Howard and Mildred (Wilkins) Argall. She spent her childhood plus started her own family in Harmony, IL. She would speak fondly of the memories made during these times. Her working years were primarily at Union Special, Huntley, IL and Union Bank, Union, IL. Once retired, Belvidere, IL was called home. Ruth enjoyed springtime flower shopping, listening to music, cooking new recipes, watching football, sitting in the summer sun. Most importantly, loving her family. During this time in our world, it is difficult to gather for both the sad and happy occasions. In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant a flower in her honor, enjoy Sunday dinners with family & friends and be kind whenever possible. It was the simple things that made her happy. The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Illinois Hospice for the recent care of our mom. Ruth chose to have a Celebration of Life. This will be scheduled at a future date. God bless to you and your loved ones.

