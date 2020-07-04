Ruth Ann Klien
Ruth Ann Klien (83) died peacefully in her home in Huntley, IL on June 22, 2020 with her family and dog by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and treasured friend.
Ruth loved bowling, doing Sudoku puzzles and playing cards with friends. Ruth also loved snowmobiling at her vacation home in Wisconsin where she and her husband later built their dream retirement home. She always looked forward to creating memories when family and friends came to visit.
She worked at Wheeling High School in the cafeteria for over 20 years. During the summers, she helped with the children's programs at Wheeling Park District. Ruth also dedicated time to the Meadowbrook Women's Club and served as their president for a time. She enjoyed being part of her community.
She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and love of cooking. There was always a welcoming seat at her table. Many fondly remember joining her family for meals including some young sailors who could not be home for Thanksgiving.
Ruth met the love of her life Henry at the age of 14. They married young and had two beautiful daughters whom she adored. Together they built a family that is rich in traditions that will be carried forward forever. Ruth's greatest achievement was her dedication to her family. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry Klien; her two daughters Tracey Schuster (Barry) and Charmaine Kerrigan (John); her grandchildren Jillian Fuller (Joel), Bradley Schuster (Jacqueline), Matthew Kerrigan, Michael Kerrigan (Kelsy) and Marcus Kerrigan; her great-grandchildren Ryan Fuller, Ashton Kerrigan and Emma Kerrigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ewell and Ruth (Kelley) Basham; her siblings Thomas Basham (Thora) and Betty Rutkowski(Edwin).
There will be a celebration of life at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake, on July 25, 2020 with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.