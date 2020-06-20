Ruth C. Haynes



Born: May 13,1923



Died: June 15,2020



A fighter till the end, Ruth , age 97, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at Jacaranda Trace, Venice Fl. surrounded by love, where Ruth was a long time resident.



Ruth Arlene Schroeder Calladine Haynes lived a full, active life. Born in Woodstock, Il. to Emil and Birdie Schroeder. Ruth was second in order with an older sister Beatrice, followed by Robert, then Alice. She married Dr. Thomas Calladine III in 1944, who was a flight surgeon in WW II. He died of cancer in 1947 from injuries received on the invasion of Normandy . Ruth graduated from Woodstock High School in 1940. She then attended the Kohler School of Nursing before graduating from the University of Chicago. Ruth then went on to graduate from Harvard Medical School in the second class that allowed women in 1952. While at Harvard, she met and fell in love with the dashing Walter M. Haynes, and they were married for 52 wonderful years. They practiced medicine together for 20 years at Grant Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Together, they raised two daughters, Eliza Schmidt (John) now in Idaho, and Melissa Champion (David) now in Colorado. They practiced at Grant Hospital, and were well known for their dedication to their patients, and love of friends, and social gatherings where they loved to dance. Walt and Ruth welcomed friends and family to their house often and on Saturdays during Ohio State Football season, parties went on until the wee hours. Many of Eliza and Melissa's friends considered the Haynes home their second home.



They retired to Manasota Key, FLA in 1980, and enjoyed every day. They traveled, gardened, sailed, fished and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle.



Ruth loved reading, playing tennis, gardening, chardonnay, and eating ice cream. She is survived by her daughters and grandchildren, Callie Schmidt (WA), Thomas Champion and Rose Champion, both of Co., her sister, Alice Nulle (Il ) and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.



Services for Ruth, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please honor



Ruth's memory by planting some flowers, a tree, support a local wildlife organization, or helping a stranger.





