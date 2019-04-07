Northwest Herald Obituaries
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
(815) 455-2233
Ruth Goy
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home
7715 W. Route 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Ruth E. Goy


1927 - 2019
Ruth E. Goy Obituary
Ruth E. Goy

Born: March 23, 1927

Died: April 4, 2019

Ruth E. Goy (nee Cichon), age 92, of Crystal Lake, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born March 23, 1927 in Chicago to George and Martha (nee Roscoe) Cichon. On November 30, 1947 she married Frederick Goy in Chicago.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Mike Goy, Linda (Daryl) Torgerson, Frederick (Jeannie) Goy III, and Kevin (Gretchen) Goy; her grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Goy, Matthew (Clelia) Goy, Todd Torgerson, Michelle Torgerson, Amanda Torgerson, Anthony Goy, Frederick (Nicole) Goy IV, Dustin (Betsy) Goy, Meggan (Dan) Dacy, and LaRae (Carlos) Alvarado; her great-grandchildren, Addison, Jared, Kathryn, Frances, William, Arianna, Frederick IV, Isabella, Behr, Peyton, Jack, Carter, and Nolan; and her brother, George Cichon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Joan Truty.

She worked 24 years at the Jewel and Park Corp. in Barrington, as secretary at St. Patrick Church in McHenry for 12 years, and at the Home State Bank in Crystal Lake for 9 years.

She loved her grand kids, bowling, travelling, slot machines, sports, gardening, and plays.

Visitation at the Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home 7715 W. Route 14 Crystal Lake on Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 am to St. Thomas the Apostle Church Mass 11:00 am. Interment Transfiguartion Cemetery in Wauconda.

In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.

Funeral info: 815-455-2233 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
