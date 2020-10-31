1/
Ruth E. Kurtz
Ruth E. Kurtz

Ruth E. Kurtz, 89, of Barrington, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living of Barrington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Kurtz (1999) and her brother, Donald Young (2013).

Ruth enjoyed singing in her church choir, golfing and bowling with her women's groups, vacationing in Hawaii and traveling with her husband out west in their motorhome. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving family members include her two daughters, Gail (Mike) McKinley of Littleton, CO. and Pamela (Bob) Martin of Peoria, AZ; one son, Douglas (Linda) Kurtz of Wheaton, IL; five grandchildren, Lance (Midori) McKinley of Littleton, CO., Amy Escobedo of Highlands Ranch, CO., Kim Martin of Scottsdale, AZ., Bobby Martin of Chicago, IL. and Andrew Kurtz of Wheaton, IL; three great grandchildren, Alex Escobedo, Benjamin McKinley, Joshua McKinley and many nieces and nephews.

A future Memorial Service date is to be determined.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
