Ruth I. Ace
1935 - 2020
Ruth I. Ace

Born: April 18, 1935; in Stevens Point, WI

Died: June 21, 2020; in Middleton, WI

Ruth I. Ace, 85, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Attic Angel Health Center in Middleton.

Ruth was born on April 18, 1935 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Helen (Woyak) Karashinski. She married Art Ace on April 12, 1982 and the couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. In her younger years Ruth loved gardening and was an avid bowler. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her children from a previous marriage, David, Michael, Cheryl, and Scott, her current stepson Frank (Sheila) Ace, sister Mary (Robert) Wasilowski and sister Irene Morgan. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother in-law Ronald Morgan, brother David, nephew Robert Morgan and Katherine and Richard Wasilowski.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To Place an online condolence please visit ww.sv-fh.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service
500 Welsh Rd
Watertown, WI 53098
(920) 261-3439
