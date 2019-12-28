|
Ruth Lois Stogsdill
Born: December 16, 1928
Died: December 22, 2019
Ruth Lois Stogsdill was born on December 16th 1928 to parents Herman and Margarett (McKeown) Polnow of Marengo, IL. She loved growing up on the family farm with her brother, Herman. In 1952 she married and moved to Woodstock, IL with her husband, Charles Lewis Stogsdill, where they raised their son, Charles "Chuckie" Lewis Jr.
Ruth's Family and Faith were her biggest joys. She adored and spoiled her son and grandchildren, Weston and Jackie Stogsdill, as well as her niece Diane Polnow. Ruth was a strong woman with a huge heart, she exemplified grace and empathy, and accepted everyone as they came.
She worked at McHenry/Chicago Title Company for 27 years climbing from Secretary to Title operations Officer, while also earning her space in Avon's Presidential Club. She quietly and continuously supported a variety of philanthropic organizations.
On Sunday December 22nd she was called home just in time to celebrate Christmas in Heaven. She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, her husband, Charles, her two infant children, Thomas and Catherine, and her Son, Charles Lewis Stogsdill Jr. on Oct. 11th 2019.
Services will be held on Monday Dec. 30th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock, 10am visitation, 11am Mass.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 28, 2019