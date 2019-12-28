Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Stogsdill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lois Stogsdill


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Lois Stogsdill Obituary
Ruth Lois Stogsdill

Born: December 16, 1928

Died: December 22, 2019

Ruth Lois Stogsdill was born on December 16th 1928 to parents Herman and Margarett (McKeown) Polnow of Marengo, IL. She loved growing up on the family farm with her brother, Herman. In 1952 she married and moved to Woodstock, IL with her husband, Charles Lewis Stogsdill, where they raised their son, Charles "Chuckie" Lewis Jr.

Ruth's Family and Faith were her biggest joys. She adored and spoiled her son and grandchildren, Weston and Jackie Stogsdill, as well as her niece Diane Polnow. Ruth was a strong woman with a huge heart, she exemplified grace and empathy, and accepted everyone as they came.

She worked at McHenry/Chicago Title Company for 27 years climbing from Secretary to Title operations Officer, while also earning her space in Avon's Presidential Club. She quietly and continuously supported a variety of philanthropic organizations.

On Sunday December 22nd she was called home just in time to celebrate Christmas in Heaven. She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, her husband, Charles, her two infant children, Thomas and Catherine, and her Son, Charles Lewis Stogsdill Jr. on Oct. 11th 2019.

Services will be held on Monday Dec. 30th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock, 10am visitation, 11am Mass.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -