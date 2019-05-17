Ruth Lovelace



Ruth Lovelace, 85 of Lake in the Hills, died peacefully, May 14, 2019 .Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00 at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 at Huntley Cemetery.



Ruth was born August 29, 1933 in Mexico City the daughter of Frank and Maria (Martinez) Esparza. She married Joseph Lovelace. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She loved to go to Church and to talk about her faith. She believed in miracles and was living proof of one after she was cured of cancer.



She is survived by her children, Joseph D.(Michelle) Lovelace and Linda (Donald) Lovelace Anderson and by her grandchildren, Alex, Janelle, Gabrielle (Gabi), Rachel and Leah and by her brother, Frank Esparza and also be many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Joseph and nine siblings.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 17, 2019