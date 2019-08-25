|
Ruth M. Fitzgerald
Ruth M. Fitzgerald, nee Holzfaster, age 77. Beloved wife for 54 years of Arthur Fitzgerald. Adored mother of Lisa (Timothy) Russell. Dear grandmother of Laura, Elijah and Jaylen. Sister-in-law of Suzanne (Martin) Knapp. Aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation 9 AM, Wednesday, August 28th, St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook, until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Humane, www.americanhumane.org. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019