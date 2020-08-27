1/
Ruth M. Spitson
1922 - 2020
Ruth M. Spitson

Born: January 6, 1922; in Leroy, IN

Died: August 23, 2020; in The Villages, FL

Ruth M. Spitson, 98, of The Villages, FL; formerly of Harvard, IL passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Mariposa Hospice House, The Villages, FL.

Ruth was born January 6, 1922, in Leroy, Indiana to Edward Gardiner and Sarah Elsie (Hudson) Howe II. Ruth married H. Richard Spitson on February 20, 1943, in Leroy, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2000. Ruth received her nursing training at Ball State. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Harvard; after moving to Florida in in 2016, she attended New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.Ruth enjoyed antiques: knowing their history and finding, repairing and finally selling them. She loved gardening and nurturing her orchids and cacti. She was an avid reader, life-long stamp collector and genealogy researcher. Ruth enjoyed the mental challenge of Sudoku, playing triple hand and foot and especially Rummikub. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children Barbara (Charles) Bettler of The Villages, FL, Steven Spitson, of Woodstock, and Howard (Joyce) Spitson of Harvard; 9 grandchildren Christopher, Michelle, Michael, Jodi, John, Caryn, Andy, Brant, and Cali; 10 great grandchildren Evan, Ryder, Megan, Walter, Mason, Jaedin, Eann, Allison, Lily, and Amani; brother-in-law Boyd Palmer of Bar Harbor, ME.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Bill (Kathleen) Howe, Victor (Pat) Howe, Edward (Lois) G. Howe III, Helen (Jake) Millhouse, Alice Palmer, and Esther (Al) Mun.

There will be a visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM Friday, Aug. 28 at the chapel of Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, with a graveside service to follow. The services will be live- streamed for family and friends that cannot attended due to the current travel restrictions. Pastor Randy Wahler will officiate. All in attendance are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
