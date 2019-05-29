Ryan D. Hagen



Born: October 23, 1990



Died: May 20, 2019



Ryan D. Hagen, 28, of Lake in the Hills, died May 20, 2019



Visitation will be on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for Brayden's Education.



Ryan was born October 23, 1990 in Hoffmann Estates, Illinois the son of Ronald and Terril Hagen. He was born an athlete, he excelled at hockey, skate boarding and snow boarding. He was a talented mechanic. Ryan had a zest for life and was an awesome Dad to Brayden and the best big brother to Paige. He was a devoted son, brother, father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his parents, Terril and Ron Hagen, sister, Paige Hagen, son Brayden and Brayden's mom, Cassidy Marici, he is also survived by his grandma Dolores Hughes, grandparents, Josephine and Raymond Hagen and by his aunts and uncles, Linda Michels, Garey Vavra, Condy Lutz, Jerry (Danielle) Vavera and Raymond (Marsha) Hagen



He was preceded in death by his grandpa Alcus Hughes.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral .com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019