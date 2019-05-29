Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Ryan D. Hagen


Ryan D. Hagen Obituary
Ryan D. Hagen

Born: October 23, 1990

Died: May 20, 2019

Ryan D. Hagen, 28, of Lake in the Hills, died May 20, 2019

Visitation will be on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for Brayden's Education.

Ryan was born October 23, 1990 in Hoffmann Estates, Illinois the son of Ronald and Terril Hagen. He was born an athlete, he excelled at hockey, skate boarding and snow boarding. He was a talented mechanic. Ryan had a zest for life and was an awesome Dad to Brayden and the best big brother to Paige. He was a devoted son, brother, father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Terril and Ron Hagen, sister, Paige Hagen, son Brayden and Brayden's mom, Cassidy Marici, he is also survived by his grandma Dolores Hughes, grandparents, Josephine and Raymond Hagen and by his aunts and uncles, Linda Michels, Garey Vavra, Condy Lutz, Jerry (Danielle) Vavera and Raymond (Marsha) Hagen

He was preceded in death by his grandpa Alcus Hughes.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral .com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019
