Ryan Nickolas Whetham
Ryan Nickolas Whetham, age 36, of Crystal Lake, overwhelmed by his challenges, passed peacefully into eternal life on January 1, 2020.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Marife Cadawan and daughter, Rylee Jasmine.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, on Sunday, January 19th beginning at 1:30 pm. A memorial service celebrating Ryan's life will commence at 3:00pm. A luncheon will be served, at the Church, after the service.
In Lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to Ryan's family, 125 S. Williams St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 15, 2020