Ryan Patrick Feeley
Born: July 21, 2001
Died: January 5, 2020
Ryan Patrick Feeley, 18 of Lake in the Hills, died peacefully January 5, 2020 at his home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4-7pm with a service at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Ryan Patrick was born July 21, 2001 the son of Sean and Christine Feeley. He graduated from Huntley High School and was currently a freshman at Illinois State University. Ryan lived life to the fullest, he was determined, motivated and had a heart that was bigger than life. He enjoyed golfing, playing pool with his friends and one of his greatest thrills in life was snowboarding. Ryan was fearless and could brighten any room with his amazing charm, wit and sense of humor. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Sean and Christine Feeley, his sister Kathleen "Katie" Feeley, by his grandparents, John and Margaret Feeley and Don Neer. By his aunts, Loree Hendry, Maureen Feeley-Lathrop and Colleen Feeley Roberts and also by his cousins, John Lathrop and Tyler Hendry. Their combined love for Ryan was boundless and will last throughout their lifetime.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandmother Linda K. Neer.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 9, 2020