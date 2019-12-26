|
Ryan W. Rich
Born: April 22, 1985; in Woodstock, IL
Died: December 21, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Ryan W. Rich, age 34, of McHenry, died suddenly on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on April 22, 1985, in Woodstock, IL. On May 28, 2005, Ryan married Alexzandra Igliori in Woodstock.
From the first time Ryan placed a hammer in his hand, he discovered his passion for carpentry. He mastered his craft and could construct a home from the ground up, inside and out. Ryan was a valued employee of Hearth and Home Inspections, and for the last 8 years, he devoted his talents to Woodmark, LLC.
In Ryan's leisure time, he enjoyed blasting his music loud, drinking his favorite cold brew, and showing off his grill master skills. He was a devoted husband, doting father, kind son, fond brother, and a friend to many, and he will be forever missed.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Alexzandra; five children, Brianna, Lucas, Gianna, Jaxson, Lilyanna; his mother, Sheryl Rich; mother-in-law, Judy Igliori; a brother, Michael Rich; and his cousin, Clint Johnson.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ryan's family would be greatly appreciated.
For information, please call 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Ryan on his Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 26, 2019