Sadie S. Ricke
Sadie S. Ricke

Born: July 4, 1935

Died: November 13, 2020

Sadie S. Ricke, nee Perry, age 85 of Cary, Illinois passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on July 4, 1935 in King William County, Virginia.

She was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and moved to Chicago in her early 20's. She loved her work as a secretary and office manager for insurance investigations firms, finally retiring in her 70's. She surrounded herself with beloved friends and family and loved to cook and bake for them at every opportunity she had. Her famous deviled eggs will be sorely missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa F. (Thomas) Derken and a grandson , Tommy Derken as well as a son, Frederick Ricke and his fiancee Dorothy "Dottie" Novak and Dottie's daughters, Emily and Reyna. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, (Constance) Jean Gibson of Stockton, California as well as her former husband, Gerhard Ricke.

A celebration of her life will be postponed due to current pandemic guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, St Judes Hospital. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
