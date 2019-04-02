|
Sally A. Shoemaker
Born: March 31, 1934
Died: March 29, 2019
Sally A. Shoemaker, 84, of Woodstock died Friday March 29, 2019 at Hearthstone Manor Nursing Home in Woodstock.
She was born in Harvard on March 31, 1934 to Henry and Marion (Hill) Repp. She married Jimmie D. Shoemaker in WoodstockThere are no services planned at this time.
A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home assisted the family. You can leave condolences for the family on our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 2, 2019