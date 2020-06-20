Sally Ann Weber-Bellmore



Born: November 7, 1957



Died: June 2, 2020



Sally Weber-Bellmore died peacefully with her family by her side on June 2, 2020 at her home in North Fort Myers, FL after an aggressive and quick battle with pancreatic cancer.



Sally was a kind, loving, generous and family-oriented individual. She enjoyed long walks, the sunshine and time with her family. She was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. Sally Ann Weber-Bellmore was born in Park Ridge and has resided in North Fort Myers, Florida for the past 10 years.



She is survived by her 3 daughters, Melissa, Nicole and Stephanie and 5 grandchildren (Kaiden, Claira, Jordan, Avery and Elijah) Her Mother (Joan) and 8 brothers and sisters Susan (Steve), Don (Virginia), Jim, Tom (Janice), Laurie, Bill (Terry), Ken (Janet), Amy and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father Bernard (Bud) Weber. A memorial will be held in North Fort Myers, FL on July 1st at St. Therese Church.





