Salvatore Calderone



Born: June 5, 1930



Died: July 8, 2019



Salvatore "Sal" Calderone, 89 of Huntley, died peacefully, July 8, 2019.



Private family services will be held.



Salvatore was born June 5, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Sam and Rose Calderone. On December 23, 1977 he married Linda Woodall. He was an avid golfer. Sal played basketball for DePaul and for many years was a referee for the NCAA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, his children, Joseph and Roseann Calderone and their loving mother, Mary Calderone, his daughter, Danette (Roy) Vetter, and David Denato, his grandchildren, Laura, Christopher, Jessica, Alex and Angela, great grandchildren, John, Tigan and Ryder. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Hatch, his niece, Samantha and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Mary.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on July 10, 2019