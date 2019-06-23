Salvatore Carmen Bionda



Born: February 7, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 9, 2019; Woodstock, IL



Sal served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 during the Vietnam War where he was a driver to the Colonel. He married the love of his life, Paula Slesicki on Mach 11, 1967 and together they had four children. Sal was a resident of the town of McHenry with his family for over 35 years. He worked in car sales throughout most of his career, but he also followed his dreams and became a restaurant owner of many wonderful restaurants in the local area.



Sal was known and beloved by many as a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, an uncle and a friend. He had great passion for his family and his many hobbies which including fishing (and his annual trip to Tom's Resort with family), boating, headlining as a singer at many local restaurants, singing karaoke and dancing with his wife, Paula. Sal was a great friend to all who met him and would greet everyone with a friendly smile and a handshake or hug. He was known to many as one of the great storytellers and an amazing listener to anyone in need.



Sal is survived by his wife Paula; children, Nick (Traci), Dina (Joe), Terri (Alex), and Sal (Michelle); grandchildren, Zak, Demi, Colin, Miranda (DJ), Frank, Ashlyn and Amelia; great-grandchild Mackenzie; nephews, Eric and Charlie, and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie, his father, Charles and brother, Chuck.



A celebration of Sal's life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at the Polish Legion of American Veterans, 1304 Park Street, McHenry, IL at 1pm, with Military Honors at 4pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at: www.alz.org/illinois/donate