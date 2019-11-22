|
Samuel V. Camden
Born: November 17, 1944
Died: February 16, 2019
Samuel V. Camden was born in England to Charles and Mary (Wardrup) Camden, an Army Air Corps tail gunner and his Scottish bride. Sam and his younger sister Mary grew up wherever the Air Force sent them, but the best assignment was Shaw AFB in Sumter, SC, as Sam was entering high school. There he made lifelong friends and cemented his love of music, playing clarinet in the band and lead guitar for the Duprees.
After graduation, Sam joined the Air Force. His tours included a Cold War assignment on the border with East Germany, Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, and many CONUS locations over the course of his 21-year career. While teaching electronics in Texas, he married Jo Ellen Reed and had a daughter, Dana. He was reassigned to California to work as an AFOSI agent and they divorced.
Assigned to AFOSI HQ in Washington, D.C., Sam met and married Janice Lyn Coldren. Together they had daughters Amanda and Victoria and son Christian. When he retired from the Air Force, he accepted a job with Northrop-Grumman Corporation and the family moved to Illinois.
Sam loved motorcycling, taught motorcycle safety courses for many years, and was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. He played clarinet in the Community Band and MCC Orchestra, sang in various choirs, and played bass guitar in several rock and country bands and church music groups.
Like his father and father-in-law, Sam joined the Masons. He found growth and friendship in the Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge, where he made a deep commitment to Masonic principles and served in many capacities. His brothers will honor him by hosting and conducting the celebration of Sam's life at the Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge, 28 Northwest Highway, Cary, IL, on Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. The AMVETS will participate as well to honor Sam's military service.
Sam is survived and greatly missed by his wife and children, his sister and her two sons, and seven grandchildren. We hope you will join us at Sam's memorial. His final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery.
Should you wish to make a donation in Sam's honor, please consider Guitars for Vets, PO Box 617, Milwaukee, WI 53201, or the Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 22, 2019