Sam Meckel
Sam Meckel, of Crystal Lake, passed away September 26, 2019.
Sam was born June 8, 1974, the son of Ralph and Ann Meckel. He grew up in Crystal Lake. Sam was a loving son and cared for his family.
He was the loving brother of Stephen Meckel and Suzanne Meckel Wickman.
Friends are welcome to visit with Sam's family on Tuesday, October 1st from 5-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Sam's memory to the at .
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019