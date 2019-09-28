Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Meckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Meckel


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam Meckel Obituary
Sam Meckel

Sam Meckel, of Crystal Lake, passed away September 26, 2019.

Sam was born June 8, 1974, the son of Ralph and Ann Meckel. He grew up in Crystal Lake. Sam was a loving son and cared for his family.

He was the loving brother of Stephen Meckel and Suzanne Meckel Wickman.

Friends are welcome to visit with Sam's family on Tuesday, October 1st from 5-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Sam's memory to the at .

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now