Samuel F. Hutchinson



Born: January 22, 1943



Died: February 25, 2019



Samuel F. Hutchinson, ofSpring Grove, IL and Fennimore, WI, died Monday, February 25, 2019. Born January 22, 1943 in Danville, IL to Richard E. and Winona Brazeal Hutchinson.



On May 29, 1965 he married the love of his life Judith A. Cowan at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL.



Mr. Hutchinson was a graduate of Crystal Lake H.S. class of 1961 and attended Southern Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. He was a long term Jaycee member, Commodore of the Pistakee Yacht Club, Founding Board Member of the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago, Board Member for Camp One Step at Time in William's Bay, WI, McDonald's of McHenry County owner 1970-2002.



He enjoyed traveling, flying, sailing, farming, and spending time with his family.



Survived by daughter, Audra Peterson (Mark) of McHenry; son, Brian (Valarie) Hutchinson of Spring Grove. Also surviving are his grandsons, Blake Peterson, Gavin and Carter Hutchinson; and great grandson, Greysenn Peterson Rodriguez. Sisters, Susan Martinek (John), Rebecca Erickson (Larry); and many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard E. and Winona Hutchinson; sister, Marcia Bryant; brothers, Joe and Mike Hutchinson; along with his wife, Judith Hutchinson.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263/ donations @rmhc.org or to Camp One Step, 213 W. Institute Place, Suite 306, Chicago, IL 60610.



Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Church of Holy Apostles 5211 Bull Valley Rd. McHenry, IL. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019