Samuel R. Buenzli
Born: February 5, 1933; in Passiac, NJ
Died: October 8, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Samuel R. Buenzli, age 87, of McHenry, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, at his home.
Sam was born on February 5, 1933 in Passiac, New Jersey, the son of Otto and Maria (Kyd-Kamer) Buenzli. On May 23, 1981, he married Jacqueline Goldenberg in McHenry.
For over 49 years, Sam worked as a truck driver, foreman and scale operator for McHenry Sand & Gravel, Lakeland Construction and lastly Meyer Material.
Sam was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., the Moose Lodge and a member of the Teamsters Union Local 301. In his spare time, he loved golfing, fishing, and bowling. He was also an avid lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Samuel is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Buenzli; children: Robert G. Buenzli, James J. (Laurie) Buenzli , Randal J.(Karen) Buenzli , Lisa (Jerry) Soberg, Michele (Ron Pedretti) Baker, and Lance (Tara) Lanway; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lanway; grandchildren: Taylor (Adam), Mae, Spenser, Delaney, Tanner, and Casey Buenzli, Angela (Corey) Heiser, Megan, Rebecca, Hannah, Jacqueline, and Jarrett Lanway, Alexander Soberg, Jon (Taylor) Baker, Jordan (Kayleigh) Baker, Jesse (Amy) Whitney, and Cali Whitney; great-grandchildren: Scarlett & Emmy Hamm, Odessa Garcia, Amos & Waylon Baker, and Nya & Loana Lanway. Sam is further survived by his sister, Miriam Florial.
In addition to his parents Otto and Maria Buenzli, Sam was preceded in death by his son, John Lanway, daughter, Karen Whitney, brother, Charles Buenzli, and sister, Adeline Jamrock.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 -11:30 A.M., on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, Illinois. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 A.M.
