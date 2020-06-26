Sandra D. Krenz
1944 - 2020
Sandra D. Krenz

Born: August 11, 1944; in Spokane, WA

Died: June 23, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Sandra D. Krenz, age 75 of Crystal Lake, passed away June 23, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital McHenry. She was born August 11, 1944 in Spokane, WA, the daughter of Edward and Gwendolyn Gruner.

Sandy is survived by her husband Donald F. Krenz, Sr., her son Donald (Julie) Krenz, Jr., her grandchildren: Trevor Krenz, Matthew (Carley) Krenz and Jason Krenz as well as her siblings: Barry Gruner, Eddie (Judy) Gruner and Kenny (Linnae) Gruner.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Darlene Gruner and brother Terry Gruner.

Sandy was a cook for years in local restaurants, she loved the outdoors and fishing and hunting with her husband Don.

Services for Sandy will be private for the family. Memorials in Sandy's name would be appreciated to the Cary AmVets.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
