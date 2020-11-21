Sandra F. May
Born: September 13, 1941; McHenry
Died: November 16, 2020; Wonder Lake
Sandra F. May, age 79, of Wonder Lake, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 13, 1941 in McHenry, the daughter of William and Lillian Glosson. She married Roger May on August 18, 1962 at St. Mary's Church, McHenry.
Sandra loved her family, spending time outdoors, traveling and gardening
Sandra is survived by her sons, Dan (Janet) May and Craig May; her grandson, Sam; her brother Ron (Sally) Glosson; sister Charlene (Bruce) Peck; sisters-in-law Nancy Glosson and Frannie Glosson as well as many nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2019; her parents William and Lillian Glosson; her siblings, Shirley Milianac, Doug Glosson, Gene Glosson, Diane Boss and Dean Glosson.
Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date.
If desired memorial donations may be directed in Sandra's name to American Cancer Society
or Wounded Warrior Project
.
Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry.
