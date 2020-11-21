1/
Sandra F. May
1941 - 2020
Sandra F. May

Born: September 13, 1941; McHenry

Died: November 16, 2020; Wonder Lake

Sandra F. May, age 79, of Wonder Lake, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1941 in McHenry, the daughter of William and Lillian Glosson. She married Roger May on August 18, 1962 at St. Mary's Church, McHenry.

Sandra loved her family, spending time outdoors, traveling and gardening

Sandra is survived by her sons, Dan (Janet) May and Craig May; her grandson, Sam; her brother Ron (Sally) Glosson; sister Charlene (Bruce) Peck; sisters-in-law Nancy Glosson and Frannie Glosson as well as many nieces, nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2019; her parents William and Lillian Glosson; her siblings, Shirley Milianac, Doug Glosson, Gene Glosson, Diane Boss and Dean Glosson.

Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date.

If desired memorial donations may be directed in Sandra's name to American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry. www.colonialmchenry.com 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
