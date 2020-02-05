|
Sandra Jean Schroeder
Born: April 4, 1942
Died: January 28, 2020
Sandra Jean (Timpe Christ) Schroeder passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1942 in Elizabeth, IL to Vincent and Jean Timpe of Galena, IL. She lived out at the Timpe Farm and attended Galena High School ('64) before enrolling into the nursing program at St. Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford, IL. She graduated from St. Anthony's in May of 1963.
Sandy married Ken Lee Christ of Union, IL in 1964 and they had two wonderful sons, Brian Patrick and James Wesley Scott. She raised her two sons in Woodstock, IL while working as a nurse for many years at Harvard Memorial Hospital and for a few local doctors. During those years, she time to complete her bachelor of science degree in nursing at College of St. Francis in 1987. Education was always important for her.
Sandy had a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Marengo for many years. She was an avid card player, NY Yankees fan (loved The Mick) and loved to hear about what was happening with the Timpe clan and other extended family members. Always known for her sharp tongue, she loved to hear gossip. Sandy was a staunch Democrat.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Jean Timpe and many cats that she loved.
She is survived by her sons James (Cynthia, their four children Hannah (Bananas), Samuel, Evan and Liam and her son Brian (Clare and her kids Meghan and Jack); siblings Roger (Mary) Timpe, Judy (Dan) Siegmund and their children and grandchildren Erica (Tony) Valenti and their children Jenna and Joseph), Jeffrey (Nikki) Siegmund and their children Justin and Jordan; Carol Mullens; Richard (Sheyanne) Timpe and his kids Vincent and Wesley); Larry Timpe (child Lucas); Cathy (Bob) Spagnoli and their children Alyson, Andrea and Adam.
There will be a mass at Sacred Heart Church in Marengo celebrated on February 15 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you give a donation to a charity of your choosing.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 5, 2020