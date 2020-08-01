Sandra L. Habbley
Born: December 3, 1959; in Elgin, IL
Died: July 25, 2020; in Union, IL
Sandra L. Habbley, 60, of Union passed away on Saturday evening, July 25, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 3, 1959, in Elgin, the daughter of Albert and Lois (Awe) Schultz. On May 9, 1987 she married Randy Habbley in Huntley. Sandra worked at Katherine's Café at Allen's Corner for 7 yrs. and then in the cafeterias with the Huntley School Dist. For 22 yrs. Family was everything to her and her grandson Ephram was the light of her life. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Randy; son, Adam (Kristen) Habbley; grandson, Ephram Habbley; siblings, Darrell (Chris) Schultz, Cindy Schultz, Tammy (Craig) Mikos, Tracey (Mikey) Tolbert, Dawn (Dave) Ermatinger, and Jim Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Debbie Schultz.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sat. Aug. 9, from 1 to 5 PM at the James A. O?Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley. Due to COVID 19 social distancing and masks are required. A Private Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Sage Cancer Center in McHenry or the Illinois Cancer Specialists in Crystal Lake.
Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com