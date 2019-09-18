Northwest Herald Obituaries
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Sandra L. Hansen


1943 - 2019
Sandra L. Hansen Obituary
Sandra L. Hansen

Born: June 23, 1943; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 15, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Sandra L. Hansen (nee Shimuk), 76, of McHenry, died September 15, 2019, at home. She was born June 23, 1943, in Chicago.

Sandra worked in retail management, retiring from Menards after working there for 20 years. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed bowling, planting, gardening, and camping with her grandchildren. She was a member of Lutheran Church of All Saints, Fox Lake.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Gulliksen, Deborah Poile, Cynthia (Anthony) Wyrick, and Michael (Donna) Gulliksen; grandchildren, Victoria and JR Munoz, Krystal Wyrick, and Alex, Tanya, Tiler, Sean, and Mya Gulliksen; great-grandson, Joseph Braun; and siblings, Diane Piper and Robert Shimuk.

Visitation Saturday, September 21, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Burial will be private.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
