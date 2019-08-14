Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
210 McHenry Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
Sandra L. Molyneux


1939 - 2019
Sandra L. Molyneux Obituary
Sandra L. Molyneux

Born: October 4, 1939

Died: July 28, 2019

Sandra L. Molyneux, 79, of Woodstock, IL passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in Del Rio, TX on October 4, 1939 to Harold L. and Elfriede (nee Brandenstein) Molyneux.

Sandra earned a BA in Music from TCU and worked at and retired from Texas Utilities. In 1995, she moved to Woodstock, IL. Her love of music led her to be the organist and choir director at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal lake, IL, where she will be truly missed.

She is survived by sister, Ann Morgan (Chet) Sloan; nephews and a niece; and friend & roommate, Gail Sharon Head. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harry (Myrtle) Hunter.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL.

Please see www.davenportfamily.com for full obituary and to leave an online condolence. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
