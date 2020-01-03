|
Sandra L. Walters- heuer
Sandra L. Walters - Heuer, 53, of Woodstock, Illinois, went back to the Lord on November 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, David, her mother, Barbara, her sister, Sue, and was preceded in death by her brother, Russell. Her sudden departure leaves behind hundreds of friends she maintained from grade school to the present day.
Born in Chicago on September 17, 1966, she was a graduate of Marian Central Catholic High School and attended McHenry County College before starting her career in the mortgage industry. Sandy worked as a loan processor for thirty-two years. She easily gained her clients' trust through her calm demeanor and soothing nature, and she took great pride in making home ownership a reality for clients.
Sandy was loved by all who knew her. She was charming, friendly, and caring. She was fun to be with and a joy to be around.
She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit Jamaica, Mexico, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Greece, Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, and Aruba. She also made annual trips to Las Vegas with her husband.
Sandy's lifelong passion was the well-being of cats. She cared deeply about the over-population of unwanted and neglected cats and took steps to remedy this. She could frequently be found on overnight stakeouts to trap, neuter, and release (TNR) homeless cats so that they wouldn't reproduce and increase in population. The night she passed away she was on a cat mission.
Sandy took stray and injured cats into her home, nurtured them back to good health, and then found them their "forever homes". Some of her temporary fosters were of such special needs, that she insisted on keeping seven of them herself to ensure they would be cared for properly, and forever.
Especially important to Sandy was rescuing kittens born in the wild, so that they wouldn't endure harsh outdoor conditions, and so that they could be socialized before they became too feral for adoption.
For the past five years she worked with Animal Services and Assistance Programs, Inc. (ASAP), a local organization that shelters and provides medical assistance for cats.
Sandy could always be seen wearing her cat-themed clothing. She dressed in this festive attire to promote her cat rescue work to all who would listen.
In lieu of flowers, please support Sandy's mission of cat TNR, by donating to ASAP, the cat rescue organization she worked with. https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/112574644767835624/charity/196868
http://www.asap-usa.org/
To honor Sandy's memory, please spay and neuter your pets and adopt from a local shelter - your new best friend is waiting for you there!
A private memorial service will be held for Sandy's immediate family, closest friends and closest business associates. Over the summer, a Cat-a-palooza party will be held in a local park, so that the hundreds of people Sandy's life touched can celebrate her. Details can be obtained by emailing [email protected]
Sandy was a strong advocate for organ and tissue donation and she lives on in the gifts she gave of herself.
Rest in peace, dear Sandy. You did a lot of good in your short lifetime, and you lived a life to be proud of.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 3, 2020