|
|
Sandra Neudahl
Born: September 23, 1958
Died: January 18, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Neudahl, maiden King, born Russo on September 23, 1958, transitioned to eternal life in her lord and savior Jesus Christ's presence on January 18, 2020, as a result of complications during treatment of a recurrence of multiple myeloma. She was 61.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony; mother, Barbara; and fathers, Vincent and Bob.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; six children,Wesley (Veronica), Rebekah, Rachel (Dixy), Nathaniel, Sarah and Josiah; two grandchildren, Vincent and Lyla; mother, Kay; brothers, Rob (Patti) and John; and sister, Ruth (Pat).
Her family moved to Lake in the Hills, Illinois, in the sixties, near the top end of a block, while her future husband lived near the bottom end of the block. This ultimately led to the titles of Uphill and Downhill Grandma and Grandpa for their parents by their children.
Sandy graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1975, became a phlebotomist and married Gary on August 5, 1978, whereupon her father moved to Texas and never looked back to Illinois. And so there were Texas Grandma and Grandpa, too.
After supporting her husband in graduate school at Michigan State University for three years, having wanted to be a nurse from a young age, she returned to Illinois to start her nursing degree at the West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing. Gary rejoined her, having completed his degree in 1982, and he then started supporting her while she finished her nursing degree in 1984. She then started nursing full-time, living out her vocation there.
Her first child was born in 1986, after which she worked part-time as a registered nurse, later moving to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, for the rest of her life. She completed her bachelor's degree in her 50's to retain the ability to work in magnet hospitals. As patients got heavier and she got older she transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to the Post-anesthesia Care Unit to limit the lifting required of this 4' 11" powerhouse.
Sandy was genuine in her love of Yahweh through Jesus Christ, and her passion for people flowed forth as a result. She was active in the nursing profession and in the ministry of congregational care at Living Grace Community Church, and delighted in relationships developed with those at Rooted Moms, in Al-Anon and within her other spheres of influence.
A celebration of her life, the last item she added to her bucket list, will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Living Grace Community Church, 1500 Silver Lake Road, Cary, IL 60013. Her family would be honored by the presence of all who were positively influenced by her life. Casual attire is fine, and a time for casual conversation over her favorite foods will follow immediately afterward.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Living Grace Community Church, noting "Rooted Moms" in the memo section, or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020