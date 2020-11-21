1/1
Sandra Rae Gabor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Rae Gabor

Born: July 17, 1938

Died: November 15, 2020

Sandra "Sandi" Rae Gabor, 82, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born in Chicago, on July 17th, 1938 to Harry and Eleanor Schubert. Sandi attended Sullivan High School, graduating in 1956. Sandi worked at Follett School Solutions for many years as an Accounts Receivable supervisor, until her retirement. Sandi was an avid reader, especially true crimes. Her daughter often teased she was just trying to find out how to NOT get caught when she did in one of her kids. Sandi's youngest son, Richard (and daughter Michele), affectionately liked to refer to Sandi as "The Womb", something that always made her smile, even when it made others shake their head. Sandi will be remembered for her love of anything chocolate and her unfathomable love of Velvetta cheese. Sandi loved her "bling" and never met a glass of champagne she didn't like. During her retirement years, Sandi enjoyed spending time with her children, eating well, stopping at every garage sale she saw and making new friends along the way. Those that knew Sandi will also remember her Alter Ego, as the Crazy Cat Lady. She loved her fur babies and they all took turns keeping her company. They are all going to miss their human, especially Cypress.

Sandi is survived by her companion, Thomas Graae; loving children, Alan (Jennifer) Gabor Jr., Michele (Mark) Diedrich, Richard Gabor; grandchildren, Leola Sandra Gabor; sister, Carol Schubert; brother, William (Judy) Schubert; nieces and nephews, Aaron, Joel, Ernie, Walter, and Kathryn; cousins, Ron (Myrna) Harschfeld.

Due to Covid-19, there is no service scheduled. The family is planning on a Celebration of Life this summer, details forthcoming at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL, 61111. www.statelinecremations.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved