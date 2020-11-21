Sandra Rae Gabor
Born: July 17, 1938
Died: November 15, 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Rae Gabor, 82, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born in Chicago, on July 17th, 1938 to Harry and Eleanor Schubert. Sandi attended Sullivan High School, graduating in 1956. Sandi worked at Follett School Solutions for many years as an Accounts Receivable supervisor, until her retirement. Sandi was an avid reader, especially true crimes. Her daughter often teased she was just trying to find out how to NOT get caught when she did in one of her kids. Sandi's youngest son, Richard (and daughter Michele), affectionately liked to refer to Sandi as "The Womb", something that always made her smile, even when it made others shake their head. Sandi will be remembered for her love of anything chocolate and her unfathomable love of Velvetta cheese. Sandi loved her "bling" and never met a glass of champagne she didn't like. During her retirement years, Sandi enjoyed spending time with her children, eating well, stopping at every garage sale she saw and making new friends along the way. Those that knew Sandi will also remember her Alter Ego, as the Crazy Cat Lady. She loved her fur babies and they all took turns keeping her company. They are all going to miss their human, especially Cypress.
Sandi is survived by her companion, Thomas Graae; loving children, Alan (Jennifer) Gabor Jr., Michele (Mark) Diedrich, Richard Gabor; grandchildren, Leola Sandra Gabor; sister, Carol Schubert; brother, William (Judy) Schubert; nieces and nephews, Aaron, Joel, Ernie, Walter, and Kathryn; cousins, Ron (Myrna) Harschfeld.
Due to Covid-19, there is no service scheduled. The family is planning on a Celebration of Life this summer, details forthcoming at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL, 61111. www.statelinecremations.com