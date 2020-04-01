|
Sarah Jane Urbanowski
Sarah Jane Urbanowski, 45, died peacefully in her home on 03/28/2020 with her husband and parents by her side.
Sarah was born on May 15, 1974 at St Mary's Hospital in LaSalle. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School in 1992, from Eastern Illinois University in 1996 with a degree in Management Information Systems and also from University of Illinois at Chicago in 1998 with an MBA. Sarah spent her entire 24 year career employed with Accenture (formerly Arthur Andersen) in IT & software development working with teams around the world.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Jim Caesar; parents, David & MaryJane Urbanowski, Dale Fasse (in-law); brothers Jamie & Neil Urbanowski, John Caesar (in-law); sister Mandy Montford (in-law); nieces Bailey & Johnna Urbanowski, Jordan Langham, Madison & McKaylie Caesar, Elizabeth Montford; nephews Michael Langham, Leif Caesar, Brock & Lucas Montford. Sarah also is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray & Margaret Pigati, John & Isabel "Dolly" Urbanowski, as well as her mother-in-law, Gail Caesar-Fasse.
Sarah and Jim met through friends, and married in 2006 at St Andrew Parish in Chicago. Sarah enjoyed traveling, dance, Cubs games, biking, walking, sailing & spending time with family & friends. She was a health & fitness enthusiast, spending many hours each day as an instructor of various strength, conditioning and yoga classes. Though understated & humble, she captured a room. She had an infectious laugh and brilliant sense of humor; was giving, disciplined, confident, tough, persistent, provident, gentle, indecisive yet particular, a perfectionist, no-nonsense and driven. Sarah found joy in life's simple pleasures, yet set lofty goals for herself and accomplished them all. She invented "Social Distancing" in her early years, while still developing innumerable deep and loving relationships. She is in the "fit bit" hall of fame. Sarah's passing is truly felt around the world, and her uniqueness is indescribable.
We tentatively plan to hold a visitation at Ptak Funeral Home in Peru, IL the evening of May 29th followed by a Catholic mass & luncheon on May 30th; contingent dates July 10th / 11th. Updates can be found at https://www.legacy.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to: St. Andrew Parish, Chicago or Girls on the Run, Chicago
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 1, 2020