|
|
Sarah Katharine Skoulund
Born: November 19, 1964; in Elgin, IL
Died: July 28, 2019; in Cary, IL
Sarah Katharine Skoulund, age 54 of Cary, passed away July 28, 2019 at her home. She was born November 19, 1964 in Elgin, the daughter of Quentin and Cornelia Skoulund, they preceded her in death
Sarah is survived by her sisters: Neelie (Neils) Kruse and Margaret (Tom) Merz, her nieces and nephews: Andrew (Dana) Kruse and Alex (Jessica) Kruse, Jason (Vanessa) Merz, Samantha (Alex) Walczak and Danielle Merz as well as her great nieces and nephews Neils V and Quentin, Elizabeth Walczak, Mia Merz and Robert Merz.
Sarah graduated from Fox River Grove Grade School and Cary-Grove High School as well as a finance degree from Miami University of Ohio. She spent her career in finance working for G.E. Capital and more recently Wells Fargo in Hoffman Estates. Sarah was an avid bridge player as well as an avid Cubs fan, she loved traveling and had visited every continent but Antarctica which she had plans to visit later this year.
There will be a memorial visitation for Sarah on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mark Episcopal Church, 337 Ridge Rd., Barrington Hills beginning at 9:00 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Sarah's memory would be appreciated to: JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 31, 2019