Saul Ojeda Ojeda
1962 - 2020
Saul Ojeda Ojeda

Born: October 20, 1962

Died: November 15, 2020

Saul Ojeda Ojeda, 58 years old, of Harvard, IL passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Saul was born October 20, 1962. in Oaxaca, Mexico to Valerio Ojeda Calvo and Teresa Ojeda Antonio. He was a long-term resident of Harvard, IL. Saul devoted his life to his real estate business and his family.

Saul was a big kid at heart and loved to spend time with his family. He loved to travel and visit his family in Mexico. Saul was a goofball and would always put a smile on everyone's face. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and always strived to live a full life.

Saul is survived by his loving wife, Eva Cruz; his sons and daughters, Azucena (Geronimo) Ortiz, Gilberto (Shellie) Cruz, Oscar (Allison) Cruz, Saul (Amanda) Cruz, Danilo (Stephanie) Ojeda, Ivan Ojeda, Rubi (Armando) Alvarado; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; his mother, Teresa Ojeda Antonio; and sisters, Filogonia Ojeda Ojeda, Felicitas Ojeda Ojeda, Elodia Ojeda Ojeda, Cenovia Ojeda Ojeda, Antonia Ojeda Ojeda; and brother, Marcos Antonio Ojeda Ojeda.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Adan Edi Ojeda Ojeda; and his father, Valerio Ojeda Calvo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Inc located at 107 W Sumner St Harvard, IL 60033.

The family will be having a private mass to celebrate the life of Saul.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
