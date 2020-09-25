1/
Scot Leslie Arcari
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scot Leslie Arcari

Born: July 29th, 1965; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 6, 2020; McHenry, IL

Scot Leslie Arcari, age 55, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 29th, 1965, to Mario and Joan (Zimbelman) Arcari in Chicago, IL.

Scot was born and raised on the Northwest side of Chicago. Early on in life, Scot discovered his immense passion for all things music. He quickly developed a love for sharing his talents with the world. From playing guitar and singing, to producing music, there wasn't a day that passed where music wasn't the center of his world. His personality shined through on stage because of his charming sense of humor, his sharp, unbeatable wit and his undeniable ability to capture an audience.

If he wasn't playing music, he was spending time with his family or creating in the kitchen. If you knew Scot, you knew his love for food could almost match his love for music. Some of his favorite places to be were watching the Bears game beside his family, and beloved dog, Simon, or sharing a meal around a table surrounded with love and laughter. He will always be remembered for being a tenacious spirit and a local legend.

Scot is survived by his mother Joan Arcari; brother Todd (Neoma) Arcari; sister Lisa (Gary) Guy, daughters Amanda (Matt) Hank, and Meghan Arcari; son Derrick (Lora) Arcari; grandchildren Brycee, Beckett, Thomas; nieces and nephews Travis (Stephanie), MacKenzie (Sam), Nico.

He was preceded in death by his father Mario Arcari.

Private interment was held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry & Woodland Cemetery.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved one's may share memories of Scot on his tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Scot will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Justen Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved