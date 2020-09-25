Scot Leslie Arcari
Born: July 29th, 1965; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 6, 2020; McHenry, IL
Scot Leslie Arcari, age 55, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 29th, 1965, to Mario and Joan (Zimbelman) Arcari in Chicago, IL.
Scot was born and raised on the Northwest side of Chicago. Early on in life, Scot discovered his immense passion for all things music. He quickly developed a love for sharing his talents with the world. From playing guitar and singing, to producing music, there wasn't a day that passed where music wasn't the center of his world. His personality shined through on stage because of his charming sense of humor, his sharp, unbeatable wit and his undeniable ability to capture an audience.
If he wasn't playing music, he was spending time with his family or creating in the kitchen. If you knew Scot, you knew his love for food could almost match his love for music. Some of his favorite places to be were watching the Bears game beside his family, and beloved dog, Simon, or sharing a meal around a table surrounded with love and laughter. He will always be remembered for being a tenacious spirit and a local legend.
Scot is survived by his mother Joan Arcari; brother Todd (Neoma) Arcari; sister Lisa (Gary) Guy, daughters Amanda (Matt) Hank, and Meghan Arcari; son Derrick (Lora) Arcari; grandchildren Brycee, Beckett, Thomas; nieces and nephews Travis (Stephanie), MacKenzie (Sam), Nico.
He was preceded in death by his father Mario Arcari.
Private interment was held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry & Woodland Cemetery.
where friends and loved one's may share memories of Scot on his tribute wall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Scot will be missed.