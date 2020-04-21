Scott Allen Freitag Born: June 17, 1969; in Waukegan, IL Died: April 14, 2020; in Genoa City, WI Scott Allen Freitag, age 50, of Genoa City, WI, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 17, 1969 to Frank E. and Kay (Koske) Freitag in Waukegan, IL. After graduating from Wilmot High School, Scott joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for two years. A valued employee of Roland Machinery Company in Marengo, Scott was known for his hard work and heart of gold. Scott would drop what he was doing, no matter what it was, to help others in need, and always found a way to make people laugh. In his leisure time, he enjoyed shooting pool and spending time with his friends. However, Scott's favorite pastime was fishing with his best buddy and dad, Frank. Together, they took countless fishing trips to Green Bay, enjoying the calm of the water and contentment in each other's presence. Scott was a loving son, father, and friend. His humor, kindness, and his overall spirit will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Left to cherish Scott's memory is his loving daughter, Rachael Freitag; his father and best buddy, Frank E. Freitag; his former wife and friend, Colleen Freitag; and his dear friends, Rick Koehn and Michael Hanke. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Kay. Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. Services were held privately. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date, once the COVID-19 Pandemic shelter in place order has been lifted. To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Scott Allen Freitag please visit our Tribute store. For additional information, call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.