Scott Christopher Kacer

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Scott Christopher Kacer at the age of 49. Born December 31, 1969.

Scott was an avid outdoorsman and a devoted son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his father Jeff (Chris) , brother Jason (Michele), Great Aunt Betty, Aunt Kim and Aunt Rosemary, step-sisters Kelly and Jennifer, step brother Teddy and step father Ted as well as many loved nieces, nephews and countless friends. Scott lived and loved fiercely and will be dearly missed by all those he touched in his lifetime.

We love you Scott and we trust you are resting peacefully in the company of your mother Patricia Anne.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 17, 2019
