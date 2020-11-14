1/1
Scott Gill James
1955 - 2020
Scott Gill James

Born: September 2, 1955

Died: November 4, 2020

Scott Gill James, 65, of Crystal Lake passed away November 4, 2020.

Born September 2, 1955 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to William and Almarie (Fell) James, Scott spent his early life growing up with his four brothers and many cousins and friends in St. James, MN. He was a 1974 graduate of Crystal Lake High School in Illinois, and attended Eastern Illinois University soon after.

He spent his adult life working in and around the Crystal Lake, IL community, and caring for his mother, with whom he lived.

Scott will be remembered as a coin and sports memorabilia collector, as well as an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins fan, spending his free time attending and watching sporting events with his family and friends in Minnesota and Illinois.

Scott is survived by his mother, Almarie Flanary; his brothers, Mark (Diana) James, Bradley (Terrie) James, William Craig (Karen) James, Jeffery James; his nieces and nephews, Alison James, Emily James, Benjamin James, Matthew James, and Gwyneth James; and a large extended family.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, William. Scott will be laid to rest at the family cemetery, Mt. Hope, in St. James, MN.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held for Scott at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.

Memorials may be made to The Mayo Clinic, the American Diabetes Association, or the First Presbyterian Church of St. James, Minnesota.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.querhammerandflagg.com or by mail to his mother Almarie c/o The Bickford of Crystal Lake, 717 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
