Scott Gill James
Born: September 2, 1955
Died: November 4, 2020
Scott Gill James, 65, of Crystal Lake passed away November 4, 2020.
Born September 2, 1955 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to William and Almarie (Fell) James, Scott spent his early life growing up with his four brothers and many cousins and friends in St. James, MN. He was a 1974 graduate of Crystal Lake High School in Illinois, and attended Eastern Illinois University soon after.
He spent his adult life working in and around the Crystal Lake, IL community, and caring for his mother, with whom he lived.
Scott will be remembered as a coin and sports memorabilia collector, as well as an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins fan, spending his free time attending and watching sporting events with his family and friends in Minnesota and Illinois.
Scott is survived by his mother, Almarie Flanary; his brothers, Mark (Diana) James, Bradley (Terrie) James, William Craig (Karen) James, Jeffery James; his nieces and nephews, Alison James, Emily James, Benjamin James, Matthew James, and Gwyneth James; and a large extended family.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, William. Scott will be laid to rest at the family cemetery, Mt. Hope, in St. James, MN.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held for Scott at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.
Memorials may be made to The Mayo Clinic, the American Diabetes Association
, or the First Presbyterian Church of St. James, Minnesota.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.querhammerandflagg.com
or by mail to his mother Almarie c/o The Bickford of Crystal Lake, 717 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.