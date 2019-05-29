Scott Robert Haase



Born: May 22, 1963



Died: May 23, 2019



Scott Robert Haase, born May 22, 1963, Chicago, IL. Age 56, of McHenry, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Scott will be always remembered for having the biggest heart and always sharing his kindness with everyone. He was so proud of his sobriety of 21 years, his license plate read Sober1. Scott sponsored many programs and granted countless long time friends. His passions included photography, creating video movies, listening to bands such as the Eagles and Air Supply. Scott loved and was loved greatly by his dad, Bernhardt Haase which grew into one of the great father son friendships. He was a lifetime Cubs fan and also loved his dogs Token, Boo, Cami, and Peppy.



Scott is survived by his loving wife, Kristine, loving mother, Nanci, children: Jason, Ashley, Taylor, Jack, and Jessica. Grandchildren: Jacob, Abigale, Hunter, Marley, Gavin, and Mckenna. Brother, David, mother-in-law, Joan, brothers and sisters-in-law: Patrick, Edward, Dennis, Lisa, and Laura.



May you sleep well in the Lord's arms, you have earned your rest...



All information about the wake and funeral to be found at www.colonialmchenry.com



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3pm until 7pm and will continue on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Genoa City, Wisconsin.



For more information, contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019