Sean Michael Damiano
Born: June 11, 1991; in Inverness, FL
Died: November 4, 2020; in Wonder Lake, IL
Sean Michael Damiano, age 29, passed away peacefully at home in Wonder Lake, IL on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Sean was born on June 11, 1991 to Sean Colboth and Gina Damiano in Inverness, Florida.
Sean loved his family very much. He was a devoted father and husband who took pride in his family. He liked off roading, music, comics, and playing his guitars. He graduated from Woodstock High School and was employed at Buckeys in McHenry.
He was very loved by his entire family and will be greatly missed.
Sean is survived by his parents; fiancé Angeline Elizabeth Pappas, his sons; Sontino Leonidas, Giovanni Michale, Leonidas Valentino Damiano, brother; Michael James Damiano, sister; Christa Marie Colboth; Grandfather, numerous uncles, aunts, cousin and nieces.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:30 am service, at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098.
