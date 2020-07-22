1/1
Selina Bartelt
1924 - 2020
Selina Bartelt

Born: July 19, 1924

Died: July 15, 2020

Selina Bartelt, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1924, in Bishop Auckland, England, to the late John and Elizabeth Rose.

Selina served in the British military for several years before moving to the United States. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad with her late husband, Helmuth "Butch" Bartelt, and spending time with her family. She loved entertaining, and friends and family looked forward to the annual Labor Day picnic she and Butch held while living in Buffalo Grove. In later years, Selina liked hosting card games for friends and family in their Sarasota home, and after moving back to Woodstock she enjoyed time with the "Lunch Bunch" friends. Family and friends will miss Selina's contagious laugh and love of telling old stories.

She is survived by her son, Chris (Sandie) Pandre; two granddaughters, Karyn (Doug) Pratt and Laurie (Josh) Robinett; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ella. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by several siblings. The family will be holding private celebrations of life.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 22, 2020
o sorry to see that Selina passed away. I drove her to a couple appointments with Senior Services. She was a warm and kind woman to spend time with.
Judy Smith
Friend
