1/1
Seth Clayton Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Seth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seth Clayton Bennett

Born: February 11, 1980

Died: August 11, 2020

Seth Clayton Bennett, 40, of Rockford, IL went to Heaven on August 11, 2020.

He was born Feb. 11, 1980 to Linda (Stacey) Lester Lewis and Frank A. Bennett Jr.Seth was an 8th grade graduate of St. Rita Catholic School in Rockford, and graduated in 1999 with highest honors in music as an excellent percussionist. He was a great drummer, loved music, and performed many drum solos in the Boylan Band. He was very proud to work as a grocery cashier for 15 years despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis. When Seth was born with CF in 1980, the life expectancy of a child was 12 years old. Seth was a HERO in fighting the daily battle of Living with CF. He was a True Warrior to live to the age of 40. "Courage doesn't always ROAR... sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." (Mary Ann Radmacher)

Seth lived by the poem he wrote to prepare for the double lung transplant he called "The Warrior In Me." "From the day we are born to the day we die, We can't predict how life is gonna go, Everyday we are faced with obstacles and foes. There's one thing I've learned there are no guarantees. The lesson I've learned in life is that God HAS SHAPED THE WARRIOR IN ME!"

Seth was surrounded with love and support by his family and friends. Seth is survived by his mother Linda (Stacey) Lewis and his step father Martin Lewis.

He is survived by his Aunt Evelyn McFarlin, Uncle Larry Lester, Uncle David Lester (his loving Godfather), Uncle Danny Lester, and Aunt Brenda, Uncle Rick Lester and Aunt Jeanine, Aunt Donna Brown and paternal grandmother Eileen Bennett, a special family friend Travis Lawrence and life long devoted friend and band member Robert Oleksy. Also, many wonderful loving cousins.

He is also survived by his loving step family, step-father Martin Lewis, Amy Gratlon (Lewis), Greg Lewis, and Kristin, Tom Lewis and Trish, Sarah Smith (Lewis) and Frank. He was proud to be called "Uncle Seth" by his nieces and nephews Alessandria, Charlie, Rose, Tommy, Michael, Sophia, Reese, Maxwell, and Ella, Wyatt and Alyssa.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank A. Bennett Jr., paternal grandfather Frank A. Bennett Sr., loving maternal grandparents Willard and Dorothy Lester, Great Aunt Eleanor Crull, Godmother Betty Crull, and Uncle Denny Brown.

The visitation will be from 12 - 1 PM Saturday, Aug. 15 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. The funeral will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home and will also be streamed lived. Rev. Eric Blachford will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and watch the services live at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral
01:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
August 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paula Butler
August 12, 2020
Although I never knew your son you always spoke so highly of him Stacey. My he RIP and light your way through life until you meet again.
Linda-Cherry Petersen

Linda-Cherry Petersen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved