Seth Clayton Bennett
Born: February 11, 1980
Died: August 11, 2020
Seth Clayton Bennett, 40, of Rockford, IL went to Heaven on August 11, 2020.
He was born Feb. 11, 1980 to Linda (Stacey) Lester Lewis and Frank A. Bennett Jr.Seth was an 8th grade graduate of St. Rita Catholic School in Rockford, and graduated in 1999 with highest honors in music as an excellent percussionist. He was a great drummer, loved music, and performed many drum solos in the Boylan Band. He was very proud to work as a grocery cashier for 15 years despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis. When Seth was born with CF in 1980, the life expectancy of a child was 12 years old. Seth was a HERO in fighting the daily battle of Living with CF. He was a True Warrior to live to the age of 40. "Courage doesn't always ROAR... sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." (Mary Ann Radmacher)
Seth lived by the poem he wrote to prepare for the double lung transplant he called "The Warrior In Me." "From the day we are born to the day we die, We can't predict how life is gonna go, Everyday we are faced with obstacles and foes. There's one thing I've learned there are no guarantees. The lesson I've learned in life is that God HAS SHAPED THE WARRIOR IN ME!"
Seth was surrounded with love and support by his family and friends. Seth is survived by his mother Linda (Stacey) Lewis and his step father Martin Lewis.
He is survived by his Aunt Evelyn McFarlin, Uncle Larry Lester, Uncle David Lester (his loving Godfather), Uncle Danny Lester, and Aunt Brenda, Uncle Rick Lester and Aunt Jeanine, Aunt Donna Brown and paternal grandmother Eileen Bennett, a special family friend Travis Lawrence and life long devoted friend and band member Robert Oleksy. Also, many wonderful loving cousins.
He is also survived by his loving step family, step-father Martin Lewis, Amy Gratlon (Lewis), Greg Lewis, and Kristin, Tom Lewis and Trish, Sarah Smith (Lewis) and Frank. He was proud to be called "Uncle Seth" by his nieces and nephews Alessandria, Charlie, Rose, Tommy, Michael, Sophia, Reese, Maxwell, and Ella, Wyatt and Alyssa.
He was preceded in death by his father Frank A. Bennett Jr., paternal grandfather Frank A. Bennett Sr., loving maternal grandparents Willard and Dorothy Lester, Great Aunt Eleanor Crull, Godmother Betty Crull, and Uncle Denny Brown.
The visitation will be from 12 - 1 PM Saturday, Aug. 15 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. The funeral will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home and will also be streamed lived. Rev. Eric Blachford will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and watch the services live at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.