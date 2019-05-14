Resources More Obituaries for Shari Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shari Ann Gray

Born: November 11, 1956



Died: May 12, 2019



Shari passed while at home and surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in northern Vermont. Among her favorite memories growing up, she loved spending time with her Richardson grandparents on their dairy farm and with her grandmother Vigneault. She graduated from Becker College in Worcester, MA with a degree in Business Administration. She met her husband Bob at a mixer with Worcester Poly Tech students, the first weekend of college. She caught his eye right before the last song and he asked her to dance. They were married in Essex Junction, VT on September 3, 1977. They lived in a studio apartment in Croton-on-Hudson, NY and there she began her career as an admin for the Vice President of Finance at PepsiCo in Purchase, NY. In 1982 they purchased their first house in Mahopac, NY, later moving to Bridgewater, CT. In 1994 they moved to Crystal Lake, IL where they raised their children and lived for the past 24 years. She retired as Executive Director of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce in August 2015 having worked for the organization for over a decade.



Never shying away from her New England roots, she was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Shari loved to cook and bake for her family, taking great pride in mastering family recipes. She loved her husband, kids, and grandkids more than anything in this world. Second only to her family was her love for animals. Whether singing to the cows as a child or adopting many cats and dogs over the years, she took great joy in their loyal companionship. She wished for nothing more than for those she left behind to remember her in happy times and carry her memory forward to be part of their lives.



She is survived by her loving husband Robert, daughter Emily Claussen (Scott) of Marblehead, MA, son Robert Gray (Allie) of Clearwater, FL, daughter Kathleen Gray (fianc Steve Hmelyar) of Chicago, IL, granddaughters Ashley and Vivian Claussen. Missed the most will be her ability to bring the family together and make holidays and family adventures so special.



She is also survived by her brothers Donald Richardson (Manette) of PA, John Richardson (Cecilia) of VT, Robert Richardson (Marta) of VT, Thomas Richardson (Barbara) of NC; sister-in-law Barbara Nault (Andre) of MA; brother-in-law Douglas Rindone of FL; and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents and sister-in-law Cynthia Rindone.



Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.



In memoriam, donations to Animal House Shelter in Huntley, IL, Assisi Animal Foundation in Crystal Lake, IL, or Best Answer for Cancer Foundation, are greatly appreciated.



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2019