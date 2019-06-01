Sharon A. Daily



Born: May 25, 1968; in Woodstock, IL



Died: May 27, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL



Sharon A. Daily, 51, of Wonder Lake, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home.



She was born May 25, 1968 in Woodstock to Alfons and Gayl (Johnson) Marchand. She married Calvin J. Daily September 2, 1995 in Woodstock. He passed away in 2007.



Sharon was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. She was employed as a Caregiver with the State of Illinois. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.



She is survived by two sons, Mac Daily, and Stephen Wienke; a daughter, Erin Daily; a sister, Michelle Marchand; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue Woodstock from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm Memorial Mass. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.



For information contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary