1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Born: June 4, 1947, in Holyoke, MA

Died: June 9, 2019, in Barrington, IL

Sharon Angell Stevenson, 72, of Crystal Lake, IL, beloved wife of Dale E. Stevenson, died on June 9, 2019, in Barrington, IL. Sharon was born June 4, 1947, in Holyoke, MA, but lived in several states before settling in Illinois. She was an enthusiastic reader, and loved animals, cooking, and solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, organizational skills, and generosity.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dale E. Stevenson; her daughter Angie (Angell) Ryan; her daughter Andrea (Angell) Zevenbergen and son-in-law Jason Zevenbergen; her daughter Allison Angell and son-in-law Kenneth MacLennan; her sister Nancy Snaith and brother-in-law Randy Snaith; nephew Jesse Snaith; and grandson Matthew Zevenbergen.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ida Minkley of Holyoke, MA.

In accordance with Sharon's wishes, there will be no public services.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 12, 2019
